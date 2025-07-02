PF MPS GIVE PARLIAMENT ULTIMATUM TO ANNOUNCE MILES SAMPA AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION BY TODAY





Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament have given the National Assembly until tomorrow to announce Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa as the new Leader of Opposition.





Speaking on behalf of other MPs, Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has warned that there will be no order in the House as long as Mr Sampa does not take his seat as Leader of Opposition starting tomorrow.





He says for parliamentary business to be properly ordered, there must be a Leader of Opposition who is going to coordinate the activities of the opposition MPs.





Speaking shortly after leading other PF MPs in walking out of the chamber in protest, Mr Mundubile said there has been confusion on the floor of the house for the past seven months.





He says communication was sent to parliament some months back regarding the new Leader of Opposition but the Speaker of the National Assembly has not effected the changes to date.





Mr Mundubile says Parliament only receive communication from the party and their role is to announce the leader of opposition per the Constitutional Court ruling.





Mr Mundubile, a former Leader of Opposition himself, has also urged the speaker to avoid the temptation of taking a partisan stance commenting on internal party issues.