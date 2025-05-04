PF Ramps Up Mobilization in Matero Ahead of 2026 General Elections



Lusaka Sunday, May 4, 2025



In a show of unity and renewed vigor, the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership in Matero Constituency held a major mobilization meeting on Saturday, aimed at preparing the grassroots for the upcoming 2026 general elections. The event, which took place at the PF Secretariat in Matero, was organized by the constituency’s party leadership in partnership with aspiring parliamentary candidate, Hon. David Kakoma.



The mobilization gathering brought together party members and officials from ward to constituency level, reflecting the party’s commitment to rebuilding its structures and strengthening its support base.



Speaking at the event, constituency leaders encouraged members particularly the youth and first-time voters to acquire their National Registration Cards (NRCs) and register to vote in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



Hon. David Kakoma, who has expressed interest in standing as PF’s parliamentary candidate for Matero in 2026, used the platform to deliver a strong message of party unity and forward-looking vision. He emphasized the importance of early preparation, grassroots engagement, and mass voter registration as key strategies in reclaiming Matero and reinforcing PF’s national presence.



“Our focus is on rebuilding from the ground up,” said Kakoma.



“The strength of any political movement lies in its people. That is why we are urging every eligible citizen in Matero to get their NRCs and register to vote. We must be ready, and we must be organized.”



Hon. Kakoma also reaffirmed his support for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who has been declared the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections. He praised President Lungu’s leadership and legacy, pledging to mobilize maximum support for his presidential bid in Matero and beyond.



“The people of Matero know President Lungu’s leadership. They remember the development he brought and the policies that lifted lives. As a constituency, we are fully behind him, and we are ready to deliver a resounding victory,” he added.



Party leaders who addressed the gathering echoed Hon. Kakoma’s sentiments and highlighted the need for discipline, unity, and proactive engagement at all levels. They called on members to remain focused on the party’s vision and to counter misinformation through visibility and community outreach.



The event was marked by chants of solidarity, PF slogans, and renewed enthusiasm among attendees, many of whom expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in 2026. The PF in Matero has vowed to intensify its mobilization campaign in the coming months, including door-to-door outreach, community meetings, and youth-centered programs aimed at restoring confidence and trust in the party.



As the countdown to the 2026 general elections continues, the PF’s activities in Matero are seen as a litmus test for its broader national strategy. With a strong turnout and energized base, Saturday’s event signaled the party’s readiness to reassert its political presence and reconnect with the electorate.