PF SETS GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO END OF FEBRUARY, CONFIRMS EXPULSION OF MPs





The Given Lubinda led Patriotic Front has resolved to hold its general Assembly by end of February 2026.





The Central Committee that met over the weekend also ratified the expulsion of all members of Parliament who voted for Bill 7.



This is contained in a resolution below issued by Acting Deputy Secretary General in-charge of Administration:





RESOLUTIONS OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING



Held on Saturday, 17th January 2026



The Patriotic Front (PF) held an Extraordinary Central Committee Meeting on Saturday, 17th January 2026. The meeting was chaired by the Party President, Hon. Given Lubinda.





The Central Committee resolved as follows:



1. Ratification of Removal from the MCC



Pursuant to Article 61(j) of the PF Constitution, the Central Committee ratified the removal of the following members from the Membership of the Central Committee (MCC):

• Hon. Musonda Mpankata

• Hon. Brenda Nyirenda

• Hon. Melisiana Phiri

• Mr. Abuid Kawangu

• Mr. Tombi Tombi

• Hon. Chris Shakafuswa

• Mr. Chomba Chipili





2. Expulsion of PF Members of Parliament



The Central Committee resolved to expel Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who attended sittings of the National Assembly and voted in favour of Bill No. 7, contrary to a duly issued three-line whip and established international parliamentary practice invoked by the Party.





3. Ratification of Appointments



In accordance with Article 58 of the PF Constitution, the Central Committee ratified the following appointments:

• MCC Jean Kapata – Acting National Chairperson

• Hon. Miles Sampa – Acting Deputy Secretary General (Politics)

• MCC Celestine Mukandila – Acting Deputy Secretary General (Administration)

• MCC Frank N’gambi – Acting Chairperson, Elections

• Mr. Matafwali – Acting Youth Chairperson

• Mr. Matafwali – Acting Chairperson, Lusaka Province

• Mr. Vibetti Chanda – Chairperson, Northern Province

• Mr. Goodson Banda – Member of the Central Committee

• Mr. Brave Mwetwa – Member of the Central Committee

• Ms. Adora Alinadi – Member of the Central Committee

• Hon. Lawrence Sichalwe – Member of the Central Committee

• Mr. Warren Bwale – Member of the Central Committee

• Hon. Tasila Lungu Mwansa – Member of the Central Committee





4. Tonse Alliance Matter



The Central Committee took note of pronouncements made at an illegal Tonse Alliance meeting chaired by Chief Apostle Dan Pule, which purported to expel the so-called “Lubinda-led PF” and “Chabinga-led PF” from the Alliance.



This matter shall be addressed after the Kasama Mayoral By-Election.





5. Stakeholders’ Meeting at Kapingila House



The Central Committee took note of resolutions arising from a meeting convened on 15th January 2026 at Kapingila House by concerned stakeholders in solidarity with opposition presidential aspirants.





Legal Matters Update



The Acting Deputy Secretary General (Administration) updated the Central Committee on ongoing legal matters affecting the Party, as follows:

• The date for delivery of the court ruling on the Kabwe injunction shall be advised.

• The date for judgment relating to the illegal conference convened by Hon. Miles Sampa shall also be advised.





The Central Committee further took note of exculpatory letters issued to the following members for forming parallel party structures:

• Hon. Brian Mundubile

• Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe

• Hon. Davis Chisopa

• Mr. Kennedy Kamba

• Mayor Patrick Chishala





The meeting resolved that disciplinary action, where necessary, shall be considered after the Kasama Mayoral By-Election.





Acting National Chairperson’s Report



The Central Committee took note of the implications of the injunction on the convening of the General Conference.





General Conference Resolutions



The Central Committee resolved that:

• The General Conference shall be held by the end of February 2026.

• Names for appointment of an Independent Electoral Commission for the General Conference shall be presented at the next Central Committee meeting.

• 350 additional delegates shall be admitted to the National Council so as to include Mayors and Councillors.

• The Party Secretariat shall authenticate the final delegate list in view of concerns regarding possible manipulation.



Issued by:

Patriotic Front Secretariat

Lusaka