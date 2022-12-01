PF SHOWS NO SYMPATHY FOR KAISER ZULU

By Scoop Reporter

IT seems Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu had created a lot of enemies within and outside the Patriotic Front as most of the members from the former ruling party have shown no sympathy for the incarcerated former untouchable bully.

In one of the WhatsApp groups, one member raised concern over reports that PF members are not visiting Mr. Zulu, a message which drew an ire from most of the group members who said KZ was pompous and a danger to society and that those who wish to visit him are free to do so.

Here is the initial post which generated debate:

“I have seen so many posts about someone called Kaizer Zulu not being visited in police cells by PF leaders. Can we also be told when the same person visited other PF members who have been in police cells before. Do unto others as you would like them do unto you because what goes around comes around!” one person wrote.

Here are some responses:

1. Kaizer Zulu did a lot of crimes. Why charge him only three crimes? He beat a woman at Longacres Filling Station, he beat a school bus driver with children in the bus, etc, etc., he deserves multiple charges.

2. Ubwafya yalifye ni lock him up ninshi wangena iwe… Fire him ninshi wayenda iwe… Give her a job ninshi wangena nchito iwe..

3. Envy breeds hate and many wished they could be KZ, wished they could do KZ.. so when he fell, many rejoiced. Him being locked up, many are happy. He is one of those many people openly expressed that they were looking forward to him getting locked up. Others are Bowman (that is why there has been no sympathy after the Kabushi injustice), Davis Mwila, Kampyongo, ECL, Kamba… These people will never get a lot of genuine sympathy because the public has been very open.

4. Every dog has its day as the saying goes. This thug will now face justice for multiple crimes and not just beating people… Let God help him, he hurt a lot of people because of his behaviour and today he has met his fate.