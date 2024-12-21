Pharrell Williams Named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador In Paris

Singer and fashion executive Pharrell Williams has been named goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The recognition reportedly occurred at a Paris ceremony on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Sources say his role would involve promoting initiatives including “the protection of indigenous cultures, the advancement of education and health care for women, and raising awareness about genocide prevention and safeguarding cultural heritage.”

William expressed excitement about the honor saying, “Growing up in Virginia, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be given an opportunity like this one.”

He has pledged to “deepen the sense of unity and togetherness” and work to “even the odds for marginalized communities.”

UNESCO described the Happy composer as “a complete artist [who is] also a humanist who works to put culture at the service of peace and bring people together.

“He believes in the power of creativity and education to build a better future. His commitments resonate with UNESCO’s mandate. I am delighted that he is joining UNESCO’s family of Goodwill Ambassadors today to support our action,” Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO General Director, stated.

The organization said he will serve as a “mentor and role model for young creators, particularly in Africa, where UNESCO supports the development of cultural industries.”

Despite the honors, fans still remember that the artiste caused quite some disappointment after canceling his annual music festival, hours after tickets had started selling.

The Something In the Water concept was planned to take place in October 2024 in Virginia but organizers said the show had been postponed to April 2025.

“Virginia doesn’t deserve better; Virginia deserves the best. So Something In The Water has to match that. It just isn’t ready yet. That’s why we have decided we must postpone this year’s [event]…This is not a Pharrell festival, this is the state of Virginia’s festival, so it has to be the best,” a statement announcing the cancellation said.

Before this, Pharrell also incurred the wrath of some fans for appearing on a television set with sunglasses and a cap.

The producer and fashionista appeared on the November 1 episode of the Graham Norton Show to talk about his Piece By Piece production.

Following the interaction, some fans took offense to his outlook on set and expressed their sentiments on X (formerly Twitter).