Photos: Burkina Faso releases Nigerian aircraft, military personnel after Minister of Foreign Affairs  meeting

Photos: Burkina Faso releases Nigerian aircraft, military personnel after Tuggar meeting





The Federal Government has confirmed the release of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft and 11 soldiers detained in Burkina Faso after a forced landing.





Confirming the development on Wednesday night, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the aircraft and personnel had been released.





He said, “Yes, they have been released.”



The confirmation came after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Tuggar, on Wednesday met Burkina Faso junta leader, Mr Ibrahim Traoré, in Ouagadougou.