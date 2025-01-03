Pleasure P Claims He Co-Wrote Lil Wayne’s ‘Lollipop’ With the Late Static Major; Says He Deserve $28 Million

leasure P, a popular member of the group, The Pretty Ricky, has claimed that he played a key role in the production, release, and success of Lil Wayne’s 2008 hit single “Lollipop.”

This, he noted, was before the release of his solo debut the following year.

The singer recently held an Instagram Live session while taking a drive, and told the person next to him to turn on “Lollipop,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five non-consecutive weeks.

“I wrote that,” Pleasure P, real name Marcus Cooper, declared before mentioning the song’s co-writers, including Wayne, Rex Zamor, Mack Maine, and Jim Jonsin. “I need my f*g plaque for this song, bro … Y’all can do something about this shit but nobody care about me no more.”

The singer then claimed that Rex has his publishing and “name” on the chart-topping hit, which appeared on Lil Wayne’s sixth studio album, “Tha Carter III.”

Pleasure P then went on to say that he is owed $28 million for that project and therefore expects to be given what he deserves.

“And I can’t get my just due,” Pleasure continued. “Before my first album came out, I wrote this song with Static [Major].”

Major, who died in February 2008 from medical complications, reportedly mentored Pretty Ricky and wrote songs like “Your Body” and “Juicy,” which he was featured on.

After congratulating Wayne for his reunion with legendary New Orleans rap group Hot Boyz, Pleasure declared he’s “part of his biggest record.”

In May 2024, Pleasure P appeared on the podcast “R&B Money,” where, around the 1:18:00 mark of the video, he claimed that he and Static were at Miami’s Circle House Studios and wrote “Lollipop” to a beat CD that Jonsin sent them.

The singer chose “Did You Wrong” as the lead single of his 2009 debut album “The Introduction of Marcus Cooper.”