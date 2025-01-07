POLICE APPREHEND MUSICIAN Y CELEB



Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days the Zambia Police Service has apprehended Musician Y Celeb.



He explained that Lusaka Central Police Station, on January 6, 2025, at 13:00 hours, had received a report of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.





Hamoonga stated that this report had been brought in by police officers from Lusaka Division Headquarters Operations, who had apprehended 15 individuals suspected of engaging in disruptive behaviour.





He mentioned that the apprehended persons had been identified as Webster Chikabala, aged 28, of house number 2370, Chimwemwe, Kitwe, a Zambian musician also known as Y Caleb; Savior Musonda, aged 24, of no fixed abode in Lusaka, a general worker; Paul Miteba, aged 27, of house number 32/1, Makeni, Lusaka; Adamson Banda, aged 28, of an unknown house number, Libala South, Lusaka, a security guard; a male juvenile, aged 13, of Chimwemwe, Kitwe.





Others are Titus Kaimbo, aged 29, of an unknown house number in Zingalume, Lusaka; Luckson Zulu, aged 30, of an unknown house number in Makeni, Lusaka; Shadreck Sikasali, aged 26, of an unknown house number in Kanyama, Lusaka, a wheelbarrow pusher; a male juvenile, aged 18, of an unknown house number in Chawama, Lusaka; a male juvenile, aged 17, of no fixed abode in Lusaka; Darlington Mwanje, aged 26, of no fixed abode in Lusaka; Joe Kasongo of an unknown house number in Olympia, Lusaka; Moyaya Mwamba, aged 30, of an unknown house number in Kamwala South, Lusaka; Lizzy Zavare, aged 22, of house number 2434, Matero, Lusaka; and Sikanisiwe Ngazimbe, aged 19, of Matero, Lusaka.





Hamoonga explained the facts of the incident that at approximately 12:30 hours, officers from Lusaka Division Headquarters Operations had observed a group of over 30 individuals running along Church Road in the eastern direction, making loud noise and blocking motorists and other road users.



Upon intervention, 15 suspects had been apprehended.





He revealed that investigations had shown the suspects were trotting from Intercity Bus Terminus to the Showgrounds to attend the funeral of the late Zambian musician, Wesley Chibambo Dandy Crazy, whose burial had taken place that day.



Hamoonga said the suspects had been detained for the offence of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.





Following their admission of guilt, they had been fined and subsequently released after paying the prescribed admission of guilty fines.



He warned the public that the Zambia Police Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace and order in the country.





Hamoonga urged members of the public to desist from engaging in activities that disrupted public order and inconvenienced others.



He said appropriate action would be taken against any individuals found in violation of the law.