POLICE DENY FORCING BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU OUT OF NDOLA



By Justina Matandiko



Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi has denied allegations that opposition Tonse Alliance Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu have been asked to leave the province on grounds that it is illegal for them to be in Ndola when President Hakainde Hichilema is expected in the city this afternoon.





Mr. Yuyi clarifies that police have been deployed around Fatmols Lodge area in Ndola not to follow the two opposition leaders.



PHOENIX NEWS