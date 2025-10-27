POLICE DID NOT CANCEL THE CHURCH EVENT, THE CHURCH CANCELLED IT THEMSELVES — PS KAWANA



By

Siisi Siisi



Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has dismissed reports suggesting that police officers stormed the OYDC grounds to cancel a church overnight prayer meeting scheduled for the eve of Zambia’s 61st Independence Day celebrations.





Speaking during the Red Hot breakfast show on Hot Fm, Mr. Kawana said the police did not disrupt or cancel the church event, emphasizing that the decision to postpone the gathering was made by the church leadership itself.





According to Mr. Kawana, the church had written to the police earlier, notifying them of their planned overnight service on 23rd October 2025. However, the police responded on 22nd October, advising that the event be held on a different day due to heightened security operations like flag hoisting ceremony held by the Vice President and the Presidential Banquet held in honor of the visiting President.





He revealed that the communication from the police was formally acknowledged by a church representative, Mr. Zulu, confirming that the church had received the advisory.





Mr. Kawana added that the church leadership later decided to cancel the overnight around 21:00 hours on the same evening without any police intervention.





Mr. Kawana reiterated that President Hakainde Hichilema holds deep respect for the Church and the freedom of worship, emphasizing that the government has no intention whatsoever to interfere with religious gatherings.





He urged the public to ignore misinformation surrounding the matter and assured faith based organizations of the administration’s continued partnership in promoting peace, faith, and national unity.



-Astro TV