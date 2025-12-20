Police identify former Zambesi Building tenant as person of interest as manhunt intensifies in DJ Warras murder





Police have identified a woman previously residing in the Zambesi building in Johannesburg’s Central Business District (CBD) as a person of interest in the murder of popular media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, as the manhunt for suspects linked to the fatal shooting continues to intensify.





Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku told MDN News that the woman, who is alleged to have been a former tenant at the Zambesi building the location where DJ Warras was ambushed and shot on Tuesday is believed to be a kingpin in ongoing disputes surrounding hijacked inner-city buildings. She is also cited in a protection order that DJ Warras had obtained against individuals linked to the property prior to his death.





Police have so far questioned five people in connection with the killing, and efforts are underway to locate and detain others believed to be involved. Tshwaku said law enforcement agencies were working “around the clock” to follow up on multiple leads as they attempt to establish the motive behind the attack.





Investigators have also analysed CCTV footage showing a man with dreadlocks opening fire on DJ Warras as he exited the building near the Carlton Centre shortly after midday, before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no items were stolen, and cartridges were recovered at the scene, suggesting a targeted hit rather than a random act of violence.





Tshwaku noted that DJ Warras had obtained multiple protection orders against individuals allegedly threatening him in the weeks before he was killed, with one hearing taking place just days before the shooting. The ongoing probe is reportedly questioning those named in these orders as potential links to the murder are explored.





The high‑profile case has drawn public attention to the wider issue of hijacked buildings and violent crime in Johannesburg’s inner city, with authorities urging anyone with information to assist with the investigation.