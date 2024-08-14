Police officially arrest Jay Jay Banda’s wife with 5 others for his escape

Police officially arrest Jay Jay’s wife with 5 others for his escape



POLICE have formally arrested, Lombe Chali, one of the wives of escaped remandee Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda, and five others, including two police officers and three prison warders, for aiding his escape from Chipata General Hospital.



Chali was the one at the bed side of her husband when the fugitive law maker escaped from the hospital where he was being treated under police surveillance over a week ago.



She was later interrogated by police and officially arrested for the offence of aiding a prisoner’s escape last Friday and was eventually released on bond after it was discovered that she had a hand in helping her husband’s safe illegal freedom.



Her arrest coupled with that of five others, including two police officers identified as

Mfungwe Phineas and Kabole Benson.



The other three are prison warders who have been identified as Sakala Moses, Nathan Mbao, and Musa Spider Zulu were all arrested yesterday.



Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, who confirmed the six arrests said all the suspects have been charged with the offence of Aiding a Prisoner to Escape Contrary to Section 120 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



He said they have all been released on Police bond and are expected to appear in court soon to answer to the charges leveled against them.



“The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring that those who breach the law, regardless of their status or position, are held accountable. We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in this matter as we seek to ensure that justice is served,” Hamoonga said.



He added that police always appreciates the cooperation of the public in its efforts to maintain law and order, further encouraging citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.



Last week, Government spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa said in a briefing that investigative wings have made progress in tracing fugitive, Banda, adding that investigations have also revealed that his escape was a well sort out plan and heavily financed.



The minister also warned that as investigative wings get close to finding Banda’s location, those involved in sponsoring or aiding his escape will not be spared but will have the law to face.