🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Police Open Case Against Miles Sampa Over Chawama Poll Claims



The Zambia Police Service has opened a criminal case against Miles Sampa, the Patriotic Front Matero Member of Parliament, following a formal complaint by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the complaint was lodged on January 20, 2026, at Lusaka Central Police Station by Raphael Phiri, a Corporate Affairs Officer at the ECZ, acting on behalf of the Commission.





The case relates to statements made by Mr Sampa on January 15 during the Chawama parliamentary by-election, in which he alleged that a fake polling station had been set up along Lilayi Road. The ECZ has maintained that the allegation was false and misleading.





Police have opened a docket for the offence of transmission of unsolicited or deceptive communication, contrary to Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025. Investigations are underway.





The development follows Mr Sampa’s public apology issued on January 18, in which he acknowledged that the polling station he questioned was legitimate and said his earlier claims were based on incorrect information.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu