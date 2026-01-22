🔴 DEVELOPING STORY | Police Presence Seals Court as Miles Sampa Appears



A strong police presence is visible at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court as Miles Sampa, the Matero Member of Parliament, is expected to appear following his arrest.





Sampa faces a charge of transmitting unsolicited or deceptive communication under the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025. The case stems from statements allegedly made on January 15, 2026, in which he claimed a “fake” polling station had been opened along Ring Road on voting day during the Chawama parliamentary by-election.





Police have not issued further details on the proceedings, but the visible security deployment underlines the sensitivity of a case that sits at the intersection of electoral integrity, online misinformation, and political accountability.





The court appearance is being closely watched by both ruling party and opposition figures, as it tests how Zambia’s institutions respond to false electoral claims in a high-stakes election cycle.



© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe