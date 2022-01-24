FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davis Mwila this morning appeared for questioning at Chelstone police station.

And speaking to journalists shortly after the questioning, his lawyer Kambwa Haaongola said his client was being questioned in connection with the investigation pertaining to three campaign vehicles in Northern Province.

“The police have not given Mr Mwila the benefit of appreciating the essential object of investigating in terms of the compliant and what offence might have been committed,” he said.

Mr Haaongola said Mr Mwila has given his side of the story, and will leave the rest to the police to issue a statement to the media.