ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE



PRESS STATEMENT



POLICE RECEIVE COMPLAINT AGAINST HONOURABLE MILES SAMPA





January 20, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm that it has received a formal complaint against Honourable Miles Sampa.





The complaint was lodged at Lusaka Central Police Station on January 19, 2026, by Mr. Raphael Phiri, aged 53, a Corporate Affairs Officer at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





The report was made on behalf of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.



The complaint relates to an incident on January 15, 2026, in which Honourable Miles Sampa is alleged to have transmitted information that the Electoral Commission of Zambia maintains is false, stating that a fake polling station had been opened along Ring Road in Lusaka.





Following receipt of the report, police opened a docket of case for the offence of Transmission of Unsolicited or Deceptive Communication, contrary to Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





Investigations into the matter have since commenced, and the public will be duly informed of any significant developments.





Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service