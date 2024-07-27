POLICE STATEMENT: ALLEGED ABDUCTION CASE OF KABULONGA GIRLS SECONDARY SCHOOL PUPILS

The Zambia Police Service through Woodlands Police Station today, Friday, July 26, 2024, at around 11:00 hours, conducted a follow-up investigation into an alleged case of abduction at Kabulonga Girls Secondary School.

The facts of the matter are as follows: On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at approximately 08:00 hours, the Deputy Head Teacher of Kabulonga Girls Secondary School, Mr. Gershom Mumba, aged 46, residing at House Number 64 Kabulonga Twinpalm, was approached by a concerned parent, Mr. Nchikulo Mwansa.

Mr. Mwansa reported that his daughter, a pupil at Kabulonga Girls Secondary School, would not be able to attend classes due to an incident that occurred the previous day, Monday, July 22, 2024.

According to the pupil’s account, on Monday, as they knocked off at around 15:20 hours, she and some other pupils willingly boarded a bus at the Kabulonga bus stop heading to Mtendere. The bus initially failed to start, but after being pushed, it began moving. However, the bus took an unexpected route, raising the pupils’ suspicions. When questioned about their destination, the driver provided unsatisfactory answers, prompting the pupils to jump out of the bus one by one as it slowed down. All the pupils managed to get off the bus.

The Headmistress and Deputy Head Teacher have confirmed that none of the pupils were abducted, as they have been consistently reporting to school since the incident. The registration number of the Hiace bus involved in the incident is ABL 1403. Investigations conducted at the Road Transport and Safety Agency have revealed that this motor vehicle has no valid road license or road fitness certificate.

We can not rule out the possibility that the driver was attempting to evade police presence on the usual route to Mtendere. Consequently, we have launched a search for the minibus to ensure that the driver or the owner faces the necessary fines for operating a motor vehicle without road tax and a road fitness certificate.

The Zambia Police Service would like to assure the public that the safety of our children remains a top priority. We urge the public to avoid spreading false information that may cause unnecessary panic and fear. Any concerns regarding the safety and well-being of pupils should be reported to the nearest police station or through official channels for prompt action.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.