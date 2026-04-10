POLICE STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF KAWECHÉ KAUNDA



Zambia Police Service – PRESS STATEMENT

SUDDEN DEATH – KAWECHÉ KAUNDA, NDOLA





April 9, 2026 — The Zambia Police Service in Ndola, Copperbelt Province, has launched an investigation into a reported sudden death that occurred between 18:00 hours on April 8 and 08:00 hours on April 9, 2026.





The incident took place at a residence in the Northrise area of Ndola.



Police received a report from Mr. Mike Kaira (77), who informed authorities that his family friend, Kaweche Kaunda (67)—son of Zambia’s First Republican President, the late Kenneth Kaunda—had been found unresponsive.





Preliminary findings indicate that Mr. Kaunda arrived in Ndola on April 6, 2026, and was staying at an apartment in Northrise. On the morning of April 9, a domestic worker conducting routine duties knocked on his door but received no response. A security guard was alerted and forced entry, where Mr. Kaunda was found unresponsive. Mr. Kaira was subsequently notified and reported the matter to police





Police officers transported Mr. Kaunda to Ndola Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.





Initial examinations by Scenes of Crime officers revealed no visible injuries. The body has since been deposited at Ndola Teaching Hospital Mortuary, where a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.





An inquiry has been opened, and investigations are ongoing. The public will be updated as more information becomes available.



The Zambia Police Service extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved family.