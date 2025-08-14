“Political frustration may be driving Usi’ attacks on Chakwera government”-Analyst

Political analyst Chimwemwe Tsitsi has suggested that Michael Usi’s recent outspoken criticism of the Tonse Alliance government may be driven by political frustration particularly over his exclusion from the running mate position in the upcoming 2025 elections.

Speaking to The Maravi Post on Wednesday, August 13, Tsitsi noted that Usi’s sudden change in tone could reflect disappointment at not being selected for the role.



“Usi has abruptly begun criticizing the administration, possibly out of frustration for being overlooked.

“It’s likely he was positioning himself for the role during his earlier rallies, before the running mates were officially announced,” Tsitsi observes.

Usi, who formerly served as Minister of Tourism and Vice President of the UTM Party, has in recent weeks intensified his criticism of the Tonse Alliance, sparking speculation about his political motives and next move.

Tsitsi also warned against any attempts to suppress Usi’s voice through intimidation or legal action, cautioning that such moves could backfire and harm the government’s credibility.

“Any threats or attempts to arrest him must be backed by clear legal justification,” he said.

“Taking such action now, while he is vocally challenging the administration, could be perceived as politically motivated and might erode public trust in the government’s commitment to justice and transparency.”

As political tensions rise ahead of the 2025 general elections, observers have called on the government to handle dissent with restraint and integrity, emphasizing the need to uphold democratic values and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Jessie Kabwila has called on Usi to resign from his position as UTM Vice President, citing a conflict between his role and his recent public criticisms of the administration.