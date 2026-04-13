🚨 POLITICAL TENSIONS RISE: JOHN STEENHUISEN WARNS ANC ABOUT EFF & MK ALLIANCES — SAYS DA IS THE “MORE STABLE PARTNER” 🇿🇦🔥





Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen has sparked fresh political debate after cautioning the ANC against working with the EFF and MK Party, arguing that both parties draw support from the ANC’s own voter base — a move he believes could weaken the ruling party even further.





Steenhuisen claims the DA offers a different kind of voter support and presents itself as a more stable and reliable coalition partner in South Africa’s shifting political landscape.





But not everyone is convinced…



Critics argue this is just political positioning ahead of future coalitions, while others say the ANC is running out of options and may be forced to work with whoever strengthens its power — regardless of ideology.





With coalition politics becoming the new normal in South Africa, the big question remains:



💬 Should the ANC partner with the DA for “stability”… or with the EFF & MK for stronger political alignment?



👇 South Africans, where do you stand?