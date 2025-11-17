POPE LEO XIV CONDEMNS RISING CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION, NAMES NIGERIA AMONG HIGH-RISK NATIONS



By: The Vatican News



Roman Catholic leader Pope Leo XIV has listed Nigeria among countries where Christians face discrimination and persecution, alongside Bangladesh, Mozambique, Sudan, and others.





In a post on his official X account, he expressed concern over continued attacks on Christian communities and churches, urging prayers for peace and unity.





He also called for prayers for families in Kivu, DRC, after recent massacres killed many civilians.





The pope’s remarks echo concerns from US President Donald Trump, who re-designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over religious persecution.



The Nigerian government has rejected this label, insisting the country is secular and does not target any faith

#SunFmTvNews