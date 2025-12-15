Population Comparison Between Japan  and Nigeria  Over 25 Years



-Population in 2000



Nigeria : 122 million people



Japan : 126 million people





At the beginning of the new millennium, Japan had a larger population than Nigeria.



Population in 2025



Nigeria : 239 million people



Japan : 123.8 million people



After just 25 years, Nigeria’s population has nearly doubled, while Japan’s population has clearly declined.





-Why Is Japan’s Population Declining?



Japan’s population decline is not accidental; it is the result of several long-term factors:





– One of the lowest fertility rates in the world.

– Long and exhausting working hours, making family life difficult for many people.



– High cost of raising children in a society -focused on intensive education and high standards.

– Strict immigration policies, which limit foreign labor despite a major workforce shortage.





A striking demographic contrast that shows how different policies and lifestyles shape the future of nations.