Possible ‘Name Change’ Amid Jay-Z Lawsuit Sparks Debate Among Beyoncé’s Fans

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are not new to rumors and headlines. Their relationship has weathered its share of turbulence, with rumors of infidelity and Jay-Z admitting to cheating on Beyoncé in a 2017 New York Times interview.

These past couple of weeks, they have moved from celebrating their baby girl Blue Ivy’s big TV and red carpet moment to Jay-Z being accused of an alleged rape.

This week a possible name change rumor has sparked debate after Forbes dropped Jay-Z’s last name from Beyoncé’s moniker in a recent listing of the year’s most powerful women.

The timing of Forbes’ decision to omit “Carter” in its feature on Beyoncé comes amid her husband facing a lawsuit accusing him of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Diddy at a party in the year 2000.

This alleged incident took place following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Both rappers have vehemently denied the claims, with Jay-Z issuing a scathing statement refuting the allegations.

Fans were quick to notice that Beyoncé was identified as “Beyoncé Knowles” rather than “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter,” fueling speculation of a potential name change.

While some fans rushed to Beyoncé’s defense, pointing out that Forbes has frequently used her maiden name in the past, others quickly voiced their surprise, theories, and speculations.

However, this fan’s explanation doesn’t entirely align, as Forbes has referred to her as “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter” just two months ago, during the launch of her whiskey brand, SirDavis.

Beyoncé, who has embraced the Carter name for over a decade, even touring as “Mrs. Carter” and naming her recent album Cowboy Carter, has not commented on the speculation.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married in 2008 and share three children: sensational Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Often referred to as a power couple, these two Black Hollywood powerhouses have long been pillars of the R&B and hip-hop worlds, celebrated for their artistic achievements and family legacy.

They share a combined estimated net worth of $3 billion.