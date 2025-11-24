🚨 POWER HUDDLE: SOUTH KOREA MEETS CHINA AND JAPAN LEADERS AT G20 SIDELINES



In a rare trilateral meeting at the G20 summit, South Korean President Lee sat down with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to address rising tensions in East Asia.





The leaders discussed regional security, economic cooperation, and managing flashpoints like North Korea’s provocations and Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan.





The meeting comes as all three nations navigate strained relations with Seoul and Tokyo, improving ties under U.S. pressure while both maintain a delicate balancing act with China.





Lee pushed for stronger dialogue and “practical cooperation,” while Beijing called for “strategic autonomy” from U.S. influence.





While no major breakthroughs were announced, the optics alone signal a tentative reset in Northeast Asia’s high-stakes diplomacy.



Source: Reuters