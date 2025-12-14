POWER STRUGGLES INSIDE THE ANC: MBALULA’S PUBLIC JAB AT MOTSEPE FUELS FEARS OF A LEADERSHIP SHOWDOWN





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sparked fresh controversy after a public exchange involving billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, a figure increasingly whispered about as a potential future ANC president — and possibly even a South African president.





During a recent public engagement, Mbalula was seen telling Motsepe to “sit down”, a moment many observers interpreted as deliberate political humiliation rather than discipline. The incident has intensified speculation about deep unease within ANC leadership ranks over Motsepe’s rising influence, financial power and growing acceptability across factions.





易 Why this matters Motsepe is not an ordinary ANC member. He is:



One of Africa’s wealthiest businessmen



The current CAF president



Internationally connected and widely respected in corporate and sporting circles





Seen by some as a “clean break” from scandal-plagued ANC leadership



This has reportedly unsettled senior party figures who rose through struggle politics, not boardrooms.





️ What Mbalula has been criticised for While Mbalula has not openly declared war on Motsepe, critics point to:



Dismissing the idea of “business elites” leading the ANC



Repeated warnings against “money politics”



Suggesting leadership should come from “tried and tested cadres”





Using public platforms to assert authority rather than handle differences internally



To Motsepe’s supporters, these remarks are coded attacks, aimed at weakening his image before it grows stronger.





⚖️ Fear or factional defence? Some analysts argue Mbalula’s posture reflects fear of losing control as the ANC faces declining support, while others say it is a defensive move to protect traditional party structures from being overtaken by wealth and influence.





 The bigger picture With the ANC under pressure nationally, any figure capable of restoring credibility becomes both an asset and a threat. Motsepe’s name entering leadership conversations has exposed cracks, jealousy and insecurity within the party.





 One thing is clear:

If this is how potential successors are treated in public, the ANC’s internal battles may be far from over — and South Africans are watching closely.



 Is this leadership, or fear of competition? The debate has begun.