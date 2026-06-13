PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA MOVES TO STOP PARLIAMENT IMPEACHMENT PROCESS WITH URGENT COURT APPLICATION — POLITICAL TENSIONS ESCALATE AS LEGAL BATTLE OVER HIS FUTURE TAKES CENTRE STAGE IN SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦⚖️🔥





President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly approached the courts seeking an urgent interdict to halt a parliamentary impeachment process, setting the stage for another major legal and political showdown.





The move comes as pressure continues to mount over efforts by opposition parties and critics to pursue impeachment proceedings. By turning to the courts, Ramaphosa is seeking legal intervention before the parliamentary process can move forward.





The development has already sparked strong reactions across the political spectrum. Supporters argue that the President is exercising his constitutional right to challenge a process he believes may be flawed, while critics claim the application is an attempt to delay accountability.





The case is expected to attract significant public attention as it could have major implications for Parliament, the Presidency and South Africa’s political landscape.





As the legal battle unfolds, all eyes will be on the courts and Parliament to determine what happens next.



DO YOU THINK PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA IS RIGHT TO CHALLENGE THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS IN COURT, OR SHOULD THE PROCESS BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE WITHOUT LEGAL INTERVENTION? 🇿🇦👇🔥