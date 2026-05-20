“President Cyril Ramaphosa Told To Engage AfriForum Before More Afrikaners Leave For America As Fears Grow That South Africa Could Repeat Zimbabwe’s Economic Collapse”





Calls are growing for President Cyril Ramaphosa to open serious discussions with AfriForum and other Afrikaner organisations as fears increase over skilled South Africans relocating to the United States.





This comes after reports that the administration of President Donald Trump could welcome thousands more Afrikaners into America under a refugee-style program.





Many South Africans are now warning that if experienced farmers, business owners, engineers and skilled workers continue leaving the country, South Africa could face deeper economic problems, rising unemployment and food insecurity.





Some commentators have even compared the situation to Zimbabwe’s economic collapse, arguing that losing productive farmers and investors could damage agriculture, weaken investor confidence and increase poverty.





Supporters of engagement say Ramaphosa should urgently rebuild trust with Afrikaner communities, tackle violent crime, protect property rights and create policies that convince skilled citizens to stay and invest in South Africa.





Others, however, argue that South Africa belongs to everyone and government should focus on fixing problems affecting all citizens instead of prioritising one group.





The debate has now become one of the country’s biggest political talking points, with many asking whether South Africa can afford another major brain drain while the economy is already under pressure. 🇿🇦🔥