President Hakainde Hichilema is showing Unnecessary Panic- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hakainde Hichilema is showing Unnecessary Panic.



President Hakainde Hichilema has been reportedly away at his Choma farm since last year.





Everytime the question of his absence is raised, he makes sudden public appearances; in the farm field, at the Daniel Munkombwe Toll Gate, at Choma Sports Complex for a public rally, and now he made a live phone call to a tv station.





If the President is unwell, it should not be a matter of a top national secret or a case of hide and seek. He is human and like all human beings he may occassionally fall ill. The nation wants its President well and in good health, and they will pray for him if there was something untoward.





If however, the President is on official leave, his team must just state it so that the nation can be informed and probably allow his Vice President to act and respond to serious issues affecting the country such as;



1. the case of unpaid farmers,

2. the continued diesel shortage and

3. the floods that have affected the country.





I wonder why he and his team complicate simple issues. If he is on leave (working or total leave), he will be left alone to rest and enjoy his holiday.