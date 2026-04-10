PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA AND CITIZENS FIRST MOURNS KAWECHE KAUNDA





DATE: FRIDAY, 10TH APRIL



President Harry Kalaba and the Citizens First Party join the people of Zambia in mourning the passing of Mr. Kaweche Kaunda, beloved son of Zambia’s First Republican President, Kenneth David Kaunda.





The Kaunda family is deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation’s history and independence.





Your loss is not yours alone it is shared across every province, every district, and every household that proudly bears the Zambian identity forged under Dr. Kaunda’s leadership.





During this difficult time, we pray that the God of all comfort grants you strength, peace, and solace.





May you find comfort in the outpouring of love from a grateful nation, and in the enduring legacy of a father whose sacrifice gave us a country.



Please know that you are not alone.





We stand with you in prayer, in mourning, and in solidarity as a Party and as a nation.





Issued by:



Dalitso Tembo

Party Spokesperson

Citizens First