PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APOLOGIZES FOR ‘MESSY’ ADOPTIONS IN UPND

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on citizens and party members to remain united and support candidates officially adopted by the United Party for National Development -UPND.





President HICHILEMA has also apologised to Zambians for the confusion that characterised the adoption of some party candidates in various parts of the country.





The Head of State has acknowledged that errors occurred during the adoption process, particularly in constituencies where more than one individual was issued with adoption certificates for the same position.





President HICHILEMA was speaking in Choma when he addressed residents who gathered to welcome him during engagements with party structures and adopted candidates.





He said the 2026 General Election will be critical in protecting the progress and investments made by the UPND government since taking office in 2021.





President HICHILEMA said government interventions in the education sector have enabled more than 2.5 million children to access schooling through the free education policy.





He added that the government has rolled out a number of social protection programmes aimed at improving the welfare of citizens, including the Constituency Development Fund -CDF, the Social Cash Transfer programme and the Cash-for-Work initiative.



-ZNBC