PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CAUTIONS AGAINST USING ETHNICITY AND RELIGION TO JUSTIFY THEFT



By Nelson Zulu



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to stop glorifying individuals involved in theft, particularly when excuses are made along ethnic or religious lines.



Speaking at state house this morning when he swore in five Permanent Secretaries, an ambassador, and the new Deputy Auditor General, President Hichilema highlighted that this troubling trend often surfaces when investigations are launched into corruption cases.





He has urged the public to recognize that criminal behavior should never be defended based on tribal or religious affiliations.



The president also stressed the importance of integrity in public service, calling on the newly appointed officials to prioritize national interest over personal gain.





He pointed to the ongoing issue of drug pilferage, particularly within the ministry of health, as a significant obstacle to the country’s development.





Meanwhile, the head of state has urged newly appointed Deputy Auditor General Stella Nyonda to work on providing timely audits rather than ones that have surpassed time to ensure prompt guidance in national planning.



The 7 officials sworn in are Alfred Sakwiya, Hilton Chibeleka as Permanent Secretaries special duties at cabinet, Dr. Mark Chombe Permanent Secretary Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Joma Simoyi Health Permanent Secretary for Administration and Beatrice Chiloma Community Development.





Others are Stella Nyonda as Deputy Auditor General and George Zulu as ambassador extraordinary and plainpotentially.



PHOENIX NEWS