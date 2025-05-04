President Hichilema Champions Agricultural Revival in Luapula, Urges National Unity Against Poverty



President Hakainde Hichilema has declared Luapula Province a model for national agricultural transformation, citing its abundant natural resources and strategic potential to drive economic growth. Speaking during a tour of the Green 2000 farm in Kawambwa district last week, the President underscored the urgency of leveraging agriculture to combat poverty and unlock opportunities for Zambia’s youth.



“Every province must have a functional farming block, but Luapula stands out. Here, water, fertile soils, and soon, reliable power are already in place. We don’t need costly dams—this province can thrive through river-run irrigation with minimal investment,” President Hichilema asserted. He emphasized that the Green 2000 farm exemplifies how targeted agricultural projects can deliver jobs, financial returns, and business opportunities, particularly through initiatives like the Outgrower Scheme.



The President highlighted the paradox of Zambia’s resource wealth juxtaposed with widespread poverty. “God gave us tremendous resources, yet our people languish in abject poverty. We are stepping on riches but failing to harness them. This is a national shame we must resolve,” he declared, addressing both local and national audiences.



Contextualizing his vision for Luapula, President Hichilema praised the Outgrower Scheme, which empowers local communities by integrating them into commercial farming value chains. “This concept ensures our people gain skills, earn livelihoods, and move away from idleness. Luapula’s headmen are already onboard—now we urge the youth to prioritize work over beer,” he stated, calling for a shift in mindset to catalyze development.



The President’s remarks resonated with broader national themes of collective responsibility. “Change cannot happen alone. We need everyone—government, traditional leaders, and citizens—to unite in rebuilding Zambia,” he said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth.



Luapula Province, long overlooked despite its agricultural and hydrological potential, now emerges as a testing ground for Zambia’s agrarian revival. With the Green 2000 farm as a flagship project, the government aims to replicate its success nationwide, turning farming blocks into engines of job creation and poverty alleviation.



As the tour concluded, local headmen pledged to mobilize youth participation, signaling a renewed hope for Luapula’s future—and a blueprint for national progress.