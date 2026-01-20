PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES MUSEVENI ON RE–ELECTION





President Hakainde Hichilema has conveyed his congratulations to Uganda’s President-Elect, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, following his re-election.





President Hichilema says Zambia remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Uganda, while continuing to promote regional peace and security.





He notes that this commitment will be advanced through sustained cooperation, including active participation in regional mechanisms such as the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.





The message is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News by State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka.