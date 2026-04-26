HICHILEMA DEPARTS FOR ESWATINI FOR KING MSWATI III’s CELEBRATIONS



President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for the Kingdom of Eswatini to join King Mswati III in commemorating his 40-year reign and birthday celebrations.





In a statement, President Hichilema said he was travelling to Eswatini to participate in the significant national event marking King Mswati III’s milestone.





He expressed deep reverence for the monarch’s enduring leadership and noted that the occasion provided an opportunity to reaffirm the strong bilateral relations between Zambia and Eswatini.





The President emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and mutual respect between the two nations, highlighting the longstanding ties that have contributed to regional unity and development..

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DEPARTS FOR ESWATINI



He writes…



Departed for the Kingdom of Eswatini to join His Majesty King Mswati III in commemorating his 40-year reign and birthday celebrations.





With deep reverence, we honour his enduring leadership and reaffirm the strong bonds between our nations.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.