President Hichilema increases Chiefs’ Allowances



Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. Dr. Gabriel Pollen Wrote;





“I wish to draw your attention to the announcement made by the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, during the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa speaking people in Katete District,

Eastern Province, on 30th August, 2025, where he announced plans to increase

subsidies for the traditional leaders and wages for the retainers.”





“The Ministry wishes to inform you that it implemented the Presidential announcement and adjusted the subsidies for Chiefs and Retainers’ wages upwards, effective January, 2026.”