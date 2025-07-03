PRESS RELEASE



Date: 3rd July, 2025, Lusaka.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MAKES CHANGES AND APPOINTMENTS AT VARIOUS LEVELS





President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia terminated the appointments of the following officials with immediate effect:





1. Ms. Lynn Habanji as Commissioner of Lands, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

2. Engineer Himba Cheelo as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.





President Hichilema has pursuant to Articles 92(2) and 184(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia made the following appointments:





1. Mr. Chibeleka Hilton Chibeleka as Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office

2. Ms. Beatrice Chilomo as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services

3. Mr. Alfred S. Sakwiya as Permanent Secretary Management Development Division



4. Mrs. Joma T. Simuyi as Permanent Secretary Administration, Ministry of Health

5. Dr. Max Choomba as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock



6. Mrs. Stella Chanda Nyonda as Deputy Auditor General Administration

7. Mr. George Kanyamula Zulu as Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary





The President expresses his profound gratitude to the officials whose appointments have been terminated for their service rendered to the Republic of Zambia and wishes them well in their future endeavours. The President congratulates the newly appointed officials and wishes them God’s blessings in their new roles.





Issued by:



Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

STATE HOUSE