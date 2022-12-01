PRESIDENT HICHILEMA POSES AS A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO OUR NATIONAL FOOD SECURITY

Prince Chanda

What hurts deep about our president is that he has no shame lying with a straight face. His insatiable desire to hoodwink without shame highly admirable.

It was better if Hichilema as president didn’t give farmers 8 bags of fertilizer he promised because we knew he was lying out of sheer ignorance but reducing the package further from where PF left it is extremely worrying and dangerous for this nation’s food security.

Musokotwane his finance minister is a master in fictitious economics, he misled RB, he managed to con a fictitious single inflation digit without anything to show as the case should have been. He managed to control exchange rates just on paper without any of it’s positive effects trickling down to the people. He messed RB and we had to wire RB, Sata was being declared winner while shangombo was still voting and many other areas votes were still counting. Hichilema asakamane.

Every nation has remnants, what should the remnants do when it is the commander in chief who posses a threat to nation security, peace, unity and now food SECURITY ? Do they have a spine to bring him back in rail or ask him to resign? Do they have better options that are democratic? It is their call to search their conscious and work for the cause of motherland and not for applauds from him, that is wholly unanticipated from them. They ought to help him and ASAP!

Hichilema was too ignorant of governance and the way things were being done in the country and one wonders what his 13 straight years in opposition amounted to if it’s not even anything to help him just do one thing correct with HUMILITY . Why doesn’t it bother him that he has turned out just as people feared?

He couldn’t understand in 13 years that this nation has regions that experience good rainfall patterns like the northern blocks, when government gave more farming inputs to the regions with good rainfall patterns , and somehow less where the rainfall pattern is bad, he came and saw a strategic manouvers that was aimed at securing the nation with proper food stock discrimination and attempted to do what would cost this nation foodwise in few months.

When southern was hit with hunger due to drought , Hichilema wanted Zambia to declare hunger situation as national disasters to attract foreigners to come in with handouts even when other regions within could feed southern as the case was. ECL stood the ground that we had enough food and we wouldn’t insult ourselves in such a fashion in the global eye.

This should be noted, the move not to give farmers enough inputs could be a decoy to deliberately let Zambia face hunger as national disasters for this regime to receive handouts. This is excruciatingly embarrassing as the writing on the hunger situation are on the wall for Zambia.

