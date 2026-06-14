PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RALLIES COPPERBELT UPND STRUCTURES AHEAD OF AUGUST POLLS



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged UPND candidates and party structures on the Copperbelt to remain united ahead of the August 13 elections, describing the polls as a choice between continued progress and a return to the challenges Zambia faced before 2021.





Addressing party structures and candidates during an engagement meeting in Kitwe, President Hichilema said the country had made significant strides over the past five years and called on members to work together to secure victory.





“This election presents a clear choice between two Zambias: a Zambia moving forward, or the Zambia we inherited in 2021,” he said.



The President said the meeting was part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its campaign message and prepare candidates for the elections.





He noted that the Copperbelt remained central to Zambia’s economic growth, adding that the Copperbelt is a strategic engine of Zambia’s development.





President Hichilema said he would continue similar engagements in Northern and Luapula provinces.