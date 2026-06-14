PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TAKES ENGAGEMENTS WITH UPND STRUCTURES TO MUCHINGA, COPPERBELT AND WESTERN PROVINCES





President Hakainde Hichilema is today in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province as he continues his nationwide engagements with UPND candidates and party structures ahead of the forthcoming general elections.





According to State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the President is expected to travel to the Copperbelt Province later today to meet party candidates and officials.





He is also scheduled to visit Mongu in Western Province tomorrow as part of his ongoing countrywide campaign programme.





President Hichilema was yesterday in Solwezi, North-Western Province, where he addressed party supporters and urged them to vote for leaders who remain committed to the party’s agenda and national development.





The Head of State said elected leaders should support policies aimed at improving the welfare of citizens and advancing development across the country.





Speaking in Solwezi, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TAKES ENGAGEMENTS WITH UPND STRUCTURES TO MUCHINGA, COPPERBELT AND WESTERN PROVINCES Hichilema noted that former UPND Members of Parliament Garry Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Newton Samakayi and Elias Mubanga did not support Bill 7, which he said was intended to increase representation and create additional constituencies in various parts of the country.





He emphasized the importance of electing leaders who will work with the government to implement policies and programmes designed to benefit the Zambian people.