PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO ADDRESS UPND’S ‘BALLY RALLY’ AS CAMPAIGN DRIVE BEGINS



President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected to address a major rally at the National Heroes Stadium grounds in Lusaka as the ruling UPND officially launches its nationwide campaign ahead of the August 13 General Election.





The event, dubbed the “Bally Rally,” is expected to draw thousands of supporters from Mandevu, Matero and other parts of Lusaka as the party begins its nationwide election campaign.





Ahead of the rally, President Hichilema urged Zambians to attend the event, saying his administration had stabilised the economy and was now focused on accelerating economic growth and creating more jobs.





UPND aspiring parliamentary candidates for Matero and Mandevu constituencies also appealed to residents to attend the rally in large numbers.





Matero aspiring parliamentary candidate Alexander Sakala said the gathering would provide an opportunity for residents to hear the ruling party’s manifesto and its development agenda ahead of the polls.



Mandevu aspiring parliamentary candidate Christopher Shakafuswa said the rally reflected what he described as growing support for the UPND in Lusaka.





He said residents remained committed to working with President Hichilema to advance the government’s development programmes.





Meanwhile, Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe inspected the National Heroes Stadium and declared the venue ready to host the President and the expected crowds.





Mr Chileshe also appealed to young people to uphold peace and unity, saying a calm environment would enable members of the public to attend the rally freely and safely.