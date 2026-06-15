PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES TEAMWORK AS UPND GEARS UP FOR ELECTION VICTORY



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on UPND members and adopted candidates in Luapula Province to remain united and work together as the party intensifies preparations for the August 13 elections.





Speaking during an interactive meeting with adopted candidates and UPND officials in Mansa earlier today, President Hichilema said the engagement formed part of the party’s nationwide programme aimed at strengthening unity and teamwork among its structures.





The Head of State said that with the candidate adoption process for councillors, council chairpersons, mayors and parliamentary candidates now concluded, party members should focus on campaigning for all adopted candidates regardless of previous differences.





President Hichilema stressed that victory in the August elections was important to enable the UPND government to consolidate key achievements, including free education, meal allowances for students, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, Social Cash Transfer programmes and the School Feeding Programme.





He further urged members to uphold the party’s values of love, unity and tolerance, stating that no internal process should divide the party.





The President reiterated the national motto of “One Zambia, One Nation” and encouraged the people of Luapula Province to work together in advancing the country’s development agenda.