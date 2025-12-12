President Ruto: “Kenyans  Are Lucky to Have Me”



President William Ruto has stirred conversation once again with a bold statement about Kenya’s economic direction.

Speaking on the country’s financial recovery, Ruto said Kenyans “are very lucky to have me as their president,” insisting that his efforts to repay national debts prevented Kenya from sliding into the kind of default seen in other African nations.





According to the President, a debt default would have “destroyed our economy completely,” but the government’s aggressive repayment strategy has kept the country afloat.





He added that leadership during such economic turbulence requires resilience and urged Kenyans to “pray for him” as he navigates the challenges ahead.