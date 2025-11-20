President Trump and  Vice President JD Vance not invited to Dick Cheney’s funeral, but all four living former vice presidents attending

Trump and Vance not invited to Dick Cheney’s funeral, but all four living former vice presidents attending





Past presidents and politicians of both parties will gather Thursday in Washington, DC, for former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral — sending off a key figure of pre-MAGA Republican politics.



But neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President JD Vance were invited to Cheney’s funeral, according to a source familiar with the matter.



Cheney will receive full military honors at the memorial service, which is expected to be a bipartisan who’s who of Washington dignitaries.





More than 1,000 guests are expected at the invitation-only funeral Thursday morning at Washington’s National Cathedral — including all four living former vice presidents and two former presidents.





Former presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden will pay their respects, along with former vice presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle. There are also expected to be a number of Supreme Court Justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan. A large number of past and present Cabinet members from



