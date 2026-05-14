PRESIDENT TRUMP THANKS PRESIDENT XI AT CHINA STATE BANQUET — CALLS IT A FANTASTIC DAY AND HISTORIC VISIT





President Trump delivered warm remarks at the state banquet dinner in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.





“It was a fantastic day and in particular I want to thank President Xi, my friend, for this magnificent welcome,” Trump said. “And it really was a magnificent welcome like none other. And for so graciously hosting us on this very historic state visit.”





He continued: “We had an extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier. And this evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends some of the things that we discussed today all good for United States and for China.”





Trump emphasized the personal rapport and the historic nature of the visit while highlighting the positive outcomes from the day’s meetings.