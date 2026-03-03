 Breaking News : President Trump Vows Swift Retaliation for Drone Attack on U.S. Embassy in Riyadh and De∆ths of American Service Member





WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 3, 2026



In his first public reaction to the overnight drone strikes on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump has declared that America’s response along with accountability for the U.S. service members unalived in the broader conflict will be revealed “soon.”





Speaking directly to NewsNation reporter Kellie Meyer, President Trump stated:

“You’ll find out soon what the retaliation will be for the attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and for the U.S. service members unalived.”





The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two drones on Monday night, causing a limited fire and minor material damage, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defense. The attack is part of Iran’s ongoing retaliatory actions across the Gulf.

Trump also noted that “boots on the ground” in Iran will likely not be necessary.