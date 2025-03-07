PRESIDENTIAL RESIDENCE AND THE LEGACY OF STATE HOUSE- Sikaile Sikaile

EDITOR’S CHOICE – PRESIDENTIAL RESIDENCE AND THE LEGACY OF STATE HOUSE



By Sikaile C. Sikaile



As we approach the next general elections, marking the completion of the UPND government’s first term, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation for the efforts your administration has made in reviving Zambia’s economy. The strides taken in stabilizing key sectors, addressing corruption though more work is needed, and restoring investor confidence are commendable. Your leadership has instilled a renewed sense of hope in many Zambians despite our current biting economy the future is promising, and for that, I express my gratitude.





However, Mr. President, there is an issue of national importance that has been a growing concern your official residence. Traditionally, across the world and in Zambia, the Head of State resides in a well-secured official residence, which in our case is State House commonly known as Plot One. While I acknowledge that upon taking office, security enhancements and refurbishments were necessary, the prolonged delay in your relocation has raised questions and concerns among citizens in case your aides are not telling you. Transparency on this matter would be greatly appreciated.





If State House is deemed unfit for occupation, is there an active plan to construct a new presidential residence? If so, what is the timeline for its completion? The concern here is not just about the present but about the precedent being set for future administrations. If each successive leader chooses to reside in their personal home, Zambia risks eroding the significance of State House as the official seat of power, which could lead to governance complications in the future.





State Houses globally are not just ceremonial residences but strategic locations built with security considerations, often in proximity to military installations to safeguard the Head of State and ensure national security. Given that you currently reside at Community House, how secure is the surrounding environment, not just for you but for the institution of the presidency itself?





Mr. President, I appeal to your legacy as a leader of integrity. Addressing this matter decisively will reinforce the institutional framework of governance and set a standard for future administrations. While some may argue that there is no legal obligation for a president to reside at State House, the importance of traditions and structured governance should not be underestimated. Imagine a future scenario where a president decides to govern from their village such a practice could undermine state security and the very foundation of our institutions.





As a young Zambian and a governance advocate, I urge you to reflect on this matter and take necessary action that will ensure State House remains the recognized and functional seat of the presidency. Such decisions may seem minor now, but their long-term implications on governance, security, and national unity are significant.





I look forward to your response and to seeing how your administration will address this issue for the benefit of the nation.



God bless you!



Yours sincerely,



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

06/03/2025