PRESS STATEMENT UNRULY BEHAVIOR AND RIOTING BY TAXI DRIVERS AND MOB IN MONGU



Mongu, February 06, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service in Mongu wishes to update the public on the incident that occurred yesterday February 05, 2025 at Mongu Central Police Station and the surrounding areas.At approximately 15:30 hours, a group of unruly taxi drivers, accompanied by a large mob, forcefully dumped the coffin of the late suspect, Mr. Nawa Sitwala, at Mongu Central Police Station. The mob alleged that police actions had caused the death of their colleague.





Following this, the group, in a convoy of an undisclosed number of vehicles, began throwing stones at police officers, resulting into injuries to Woman Constable Tembo Taonga, who sustained cuts on her fingers, bruises on her left shoulder, and general body pains.In response to this violent and riotous behavior, police officers discharged warning shots and deployed tear gas canisters to disperse the mob. It is important to note that no protestors were injured during the dispersal process.





However, the mob caused significant damage to property during the unrest:1. A Zambia Police Traffic Land Cruiser (Registration: ZP 2606B) had its front windscreen shattered.2. A Toyota Corolla (Registration: ALK 4760) had its rear and side-view mirrors damaged.3. An Isuzu Pickup (Registration: BLB 583), belonging to Ok Furniture, had its rear windscreen shattered.Following these events, the coffin was collected by relatives and taken to Sefula for burial.





Unfortunately, the mob continued their unruly behavior by moving to Kashumba Market, where they blocked the road and set tires ablaze. This resulted in running battles with the police, who were reinforced by the Zambia Army and other security wings. Order was restored around 20:00 hours.Police in riot gear continue to patrol the area to ensure peace and stability.



As of now, the situation in Mongu remains calm but unpredictable.Police Action on Related IncidentsThe police also wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of the late Mr. Nawa Sitwala. Investigations have revealed that he was fatally assaulted by fellow inmates while in custody at Mongu Central Police holding cells on February 01, 2025. Six male suspects have been arrested in connection with this heinous act and will face the full force of the law.





These are;Mukelabai Namangolwa, aged 39Mubuyaeta Mutemwa, aged 32 Nyambe Nyambe, aged 28 Wakumelo Wamusheke, aged 26 Mwanang’uku Lutopu, aged 24 and A male Juvenile aged 17 Who caused him to sustain a cut on the head, another cut on the right side of the body and several bruises on other parts of the body. Police Call for CalmThe Zambia Police Service strongly condemns the lawless and violent conduct exhibited by the mob and reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and order.





While we understand the public’s emotions surrounding this matter, we urge citizens to express their grievances in a lawful manner. Acts of violence and destruction of property only disrupt public peace and will not be tolerated.We assure the public that investigations into all reported cases, including those involving malicious damage to property and assault on police officers, are actively underway. Perpetrators will be brought to justice.Appeal for Cooperation.





The Zambia Police Service appeals to members of the public to provide any information that may assist in identifying the individuals behind these criminal acts. Let us work together to ensure a peaceful and law-abiding society.



David Chileshe

COMMANDING OFFICER WESTERN PROVINCE