Pressure Mounts on Chakwera as MCP Chairpersons Demand Emergency Leadership Elections

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is facing internal pressure as 42 constituency chairpersons and three regional chairpersons have written to party leader Lazarus Chakwera, demanding an emergency general meeting to elect new leadership by the end of November.

In the letter, the chairpersons cite the party’s constitution, specifically Part II, Article 30, which grants the National Executive Committee the authority to oversee leadership transitions. They argue that following the MCP’s defeat in the recent national elections, it is both constitutional and necessary to open up all leadership positions, including that of party president, to democratic contest.

The letter, signed by grassroots representatives from across the country, warns that if Chakwera fails to respond within 14 days, the district committees will move forward and call for a general meeting themselves.

Former Kasungu West MP and MCP member, Alex Major, speaking on behalf of the group, emphasized that the current leadership has failed and that “their time has come to an end.” He accused some party leaders of violating constitutional provisions by clinging to positions despite the electoral loss.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila confirmed that the party is aware of the letter but said a formal response has not yet been issued.

If the call for new elections proceeds, Chakwera, already weakened by his loss in the national polls, could face the additional blow of losing his position as party leader.