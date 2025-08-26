Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre to publish autobiography posthumously

The late Virginia Giuffre is set to posthumously publish an autobiography.

The most prolific accuser of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, she sadly died by suicide at her home in Australia in April this year, at the age of 41.

But it’s understood that her book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was finished about a year ago.

The publishing house, Alfred A Knopf, says it had received an email from Giuffre in the weeks before her death, as she had made it known that it was her ‘heartfelt wish’ that her memoir would still be released if she died.

The American-Australian was an advocate of justice for survivors of sex trafficking and had alleged that Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, had trafficked her to the royal when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has firmly denied the allegations against him (we’ve all seen the ‘I don’t sweat’ interview) and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022.

And this 400-page memoir will be the first time she has spoken publicly about him since that settlement.

Her co-author, Amy Wallace, apparently received an email from Giuffre on 1 April (according to Knopf), which wasn’t long after she claimed she had been in a car accident.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” the email said.

“It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

Set to be released in the US in October, the publisher says Giuffre’s memoir is going to share ‘intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, Maxwell, and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew’.

In her email, Giuffre reportedly added: “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released.

“I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”

Transcripts from Maxwell’s interview with US interviews in July were released last week, and it’s reported that she said the infamous image of Giuffre, Prince Andrew and her together was ‘literally a fake photo’.

The accuser’s family said they were ‘outraged’ by Maxwell’s interview.

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein’s trafficking and abuse. He took his life in prison in 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.