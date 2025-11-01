Prince Andrew brought 40 pr0st!tutes to his five-star hotel in Thailand over just four days

Prince Andrew allegedly brought 40 pr0stitutes to his five-star hotel in Thailand over just four days, according to royal historian Andrew Lownie.

Lownie claimed that the former Duke of York had the women escorted to his hotel room while he was on an official visit to Bangkok for the King of Thailand’s birthday celebrations, a trip reportedly funded by British taxpayers.

He alleged that the visits were “enabled by diplomats and others,” suggesting that Andrew’s behaviour was facilitated by individuals within his official entourage.

At the time, Andrew was serving as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment, a position he held between 2001 and 2011. However, according to Lownie, then–Prince Charles had advised former Prime Minister Tony Blair against the appointment, warning that Andrew would “only chase women and play golf.”

In his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie described how the prince insisted on staying in luxury hotels rather than embassies during his overseas trips, often adding two weeks of private time to official visits.

Former Conservative MP and trade envoy Paul Scully told Times Radio that Andrew once booked out nearly an entire floor of Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel during a visit for the Thai king’s funeral, a stay that reportedly cost around £50,000.

The allegations come as Buckingham Palace begins formal steps to strip Andrew of his remaining official titles and evict him from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Lownie further claimed that the prince used his trade envoy role not only for personal pleasure but also to advance private business connections, including arranging meetings in China for his associate David Rowlands and helping him secure a banking license in the Middle East.

“There remains a conspiracy of silence around Andrew’s dealings as Trade Envoy,” Lownie said, adding that official files from his 10-year tenure have yet to be disclosed.

Speaking to Sarah Vine, Lownie criticised Andrew’s conduct and its impact on the monarchy, saying, “If there had been proper scrutiny of Andrew during his time as Trade Envoy, some of these problems might not have happened.”

He concluded that the disgraced royal was bringing “disrepute on the whole institution” and should be “thrown under the bus.”